KC man connected to three fentanyl deaths charged

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man with connections to at least three fentanyl deaths in Belton, Missouri, was charged in federal court Monday with possessing fentanyl to distribute and illegally possessing firearms after law enforcement officers found 17 firearms and a large amount of cash and illegal drugs in his apartment.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday that 22-year-old Tiger Dean Draggoo was charged in a three-count criminal complaint that was filed in U.S. District Court on Friday, Jan. 20. The complaint was unsealed Monday following Draggoo’s arrest and initial court appearance.

The federal complaint charges Draggoo with one count of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute, one count of possessing firearms -- including machine guns, in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and one count of illegally possessing machine guns.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the federal criminal complaint, three Belton teenagers associated with Draggoo died from acute fentanyl intoxication between Jan. 14 and Sept. 13, 2022. During that time, Belton police were called because a juvenile was under the influence of fentanyl at least three times. One of those juveniles who turned 18 after being contacted by police officers, is among the three fentanyl-related deaths.

On July 21, 2022, law enforcement officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the Dodge Charger Draggoo was driving near the south Kansas City apartment complex wher he lived. He refused to stop, according to the affidavit, and fled from the officers.

Two months later on Sept. 22, 2022, officers were conducting surveillance at the apartment complex when Draggoo and another person left the apartment and got into a Jeep Renegade. They followed the vehicle and saw it commit numerous traffic violations while driving erratically and a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy attempted to make a traffic stop but the vehicle fled.

When the Jeep returned to the complex a few minutes later, Draggoo and another person entered the apartment before Draggoo carried a large laundry bag from the residence and placed it in the backseat of the Jeep. Officers searched his apartment after his girlfriend initially told them Draggoo wasn’t there. Later, she told them he had run into the apartment and out the back door.

While searching, officers found 17 firearms, including two machine guns, and ammunition of various calibers. They also found $246,769 in cash, a ballistic vest with plates, a money counter, numerous pills containing fentanyl, eight suspected LSD tabs and marijuana.

