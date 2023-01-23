K-State moves climbs to No. 5 in latest AP rankings, KU falls seven spots

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas State moved up eight spots to No. 5 after outlasting rival Kansas 83-82 at Bramlage Coliseum last week. It’s the Wildcats’ highest ranking since reaching No. 3 in 2010-11.

The last time Kansas State was in the top 5 of the AP Poll was Dec. 6, 2010, the fifth poll during the 2010-11 college basketball season. On Tuesday night, the Wildcats will take on No. 12 Iowa State in a top 15 matchup for the first time in those two school’s respective series history.

TCU gave Kansas consecutive losses in the state for the first time since 1989 with a 23-point beatdown at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday. It was one of Bill Self’s worst losses in 20 years as Kansas’ coach and ended the Jayhawks’ 16-game home winning streak.

The No. 14 Horned Frogs moved up three spots in this week’s poll after the win. Kansas, the defending national champion, dropped seven spots to No. 9.

Missouri received nine votes.

