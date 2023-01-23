Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

K-State moves climbs to No. 5 in latest AP rankings, KU falls seven spots

Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson (11) blocks a shot from Texas Tech guard De'Vion Harmon...
Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson (11) blocks a shot from Texas Tech guard De'Vion Harmon (23) as Kansas State's Ismael Massoud, left, also defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas State moved up eight spots to No. 5 after outlasting rival Kansas 83-82 at Bramlage Coliseum last week. It’s the Wildcats’ highest ranking since reaching No. 3 in 2010-11.

The last time Kansas State was in the top 5 of the AP Poll was Dec. 6, 2010, the fifth poll during the 2010-11 college basketball season. On Tuesday night, the Wildcats will take on No. 12 Iowa State in a top 15 matchup for the first time in those two school’s respective series history.

TCU gave Kansas consecutive losses in the state for the first time since 1989 with a 23-point beatdown at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday. It was one of Bill Self’s worst losses in 20 years as Kansas’ coach and ended the Jayhawks’ 16-game home winning streak.

The No. 14 Horned Frogs moved up three spots in this week’s poll after the win. Kansas, the defending national champion, dropped seven spots to No. 9.

Missouri received nine votes.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Kansas City Missouri Police stated a funeral had just ended about 11:40 a.m. when a dispute...
One person dead from Friday shooting at Kansas City funeral home
Phillip Martin was charged with resisting arrest and first-degree vehicle tampering.
Home invasion suspect yelled for officers to shoot him before being tased: police
Negative assumptions can create a vicious cycle of mental inactivity and decline. Doctors share...
Aging & Style: Tips for keeping your mind healthy
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches from the sidelines during the first half of an...
Tickets on sale Monday morning for Chiefs AFC Championship Game