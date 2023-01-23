Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

K-State climbs to No. 5 in latest AP rankings, KU falls seven spots

Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson (11) blocks a shot from Texas Tech guard De'Vion Harmon...
Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson (11) blocks a shot from Texas Tech guard De'Vion Harmon (23) as Kansas State's Ismael Massoud, left, also defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas State moved up eight spots to No. 5 after outlasting rival Kansas 83-82 at Bramlage Coliseum last week. It’s the Wildcats’ highest ranking since reaching No. 3 in 2010-11.

The last time Kansas State was in the top 5 of the AP Poll was Dec. 6, 2010, the fifth poll during the 2010-11 college basketball season. On Tuesday night, the Wildcats will take on No. 12 Iowa State in a top 15 matchup for the first time in those two school’s respective series history.

TCU gave Kansas consecutive losses in the state for the first time since 1989 with a 23-point beatdown at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday. It was one of Bill Self’s worst losses in 20 years as Kansas’ coach and ended the Jayhawks’ 16-game home winning streak.

The No. 14 Horned Frogs moved up three spots in this week’s poll after the win. Kansas, the defending national champion, dropped seven spots to No. 9.

Missouri received nine votes.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE: Shatto Milk Company expects to release 18,000 bottles of red velvet milk after the Chiefs...
Shatto Milk expecting to release 18,000 bottles of red velvet milk
KC man connected to three fentanyl deaths charged
FILE: United States Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS) questions US Secretary of the Treasury Steven...
Moran’s reelection campaign scammed out of $690K
I-435 crash seriously injures St. Joseph woman
Police lights
Shots fired in domestic disturbance lead to standoff arrest