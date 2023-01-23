I-435 crash seriously injures St. Joseph woman

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 29-year-old woman was seriously injured in a crash on I-435 Sunday night.

A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the woman, who was from St. Joseph, Missouri, was driving her 2021 Nissan when she struck the rear of a 2010 Chevrolet.

The Chevrolet was “improperly stopped” in the right lane of the highway, according to MSHP reports. The woman attempted to overtake the Chevrolet and struck the rear of it with her Nissan. Crash reports indicated that the driver of the Chevrolet was a 37-year-old man from Kansas City, Kansas. He was uninjured by the incident.

The crash occurred at 10:51 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2023, on northbound I-435 at the 26.4 mile marker in Platte County. The woman was wearing a safety device, according to the crash report.

Platte County deputies and Parkville Police Department officers assisted in reporting to the crash scene.

