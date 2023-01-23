Celebrating 40 years of Lauren Fenmore

It’s been forty years since we first met the fabulous Lauren Fenmore on ‘The Young & The Restless.’ Actress Tracey Bregman who plays Lauren on the show joins Bill and Grace about making her mark as one of the leading ladies. You can relive Lauren’s greatest romances, catfights and death defying explosions in a special episode this Wednesday. Don’t miss the special episode of ‘The Young & The Restless’ when it premieres this Wednesday at 11am right here on KCTV5.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.