Aging & Style: Tips for keeping your mind healthy

Negative assumptions can create a vicious cycle of mental inactivity and decline. Doctors share how to combat that mindset.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Many people believe that aging is a downhill slope, accompanied by difficulty learning new skills, rigid thinking and ultimately ending with dementia.

But doctors say those negative assumptions can create a vicious cycle of mental inactivity and decline.

Our Carolyn Long has more from doctors in this edition of Aging and Style.

Aging & Style is sponsored by Aetna Medicare Solutions.

