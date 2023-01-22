Three killed in wrong-way driver crash were heading to St. Robert, Mo. for a funeral of a family member

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Sharon Farmer, Ukena Farmer, and Stephen Figgins were on their way to St. Robert, Missouri when a wrong-way driver hit them head-on on James River Freeway Friday morning.

These three were family members of Kimsha Rosensteel. They were on their way to St. Robert for a funeral for Rosensteel’s mother, who had died in a car crash just days before.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Waynesville, Rosensteel owns the restaurant Honey Chile’ Please in St. Robert.

Former Waynesville Mayor Luge Hardman shared a statement on how people can donate to the family.

“For you who have not seen the announcement on my friend, Kimsha’s page,” Honey Chile Please,” this is heartbreaking news. Her mother was killed in a wreck this week in St. Robert. Unbelieveably, her family members were coming from Texas and were killed in this wreck in Springfield. Kimsha is Honey and operated her restaurant in Waynesville while I was mayor. We became friends. She now operates in St. Robert. As a community, we need to come together for this family. The funeral expenses will be overwhelming and other members are hospitalized. Kimsha and her family are retired military and good friends with Mary, the owner of Drachenfutter. Mary is taking donations and even selling cookies for the cause. Please stop in and make a donation to help this family.”

The former mayor also said residents can stop by another local restaurant, Drachenfutter, to make a donation. The owner of Drachenfutter stated they knew Rosensteel for eight years.

