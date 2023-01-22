Overnight shooting in KCMO leaves one in critical condition
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An overnight shooting in the area of E. 57th Street and Prospect Avenue left one person in critical condition.
Kansas City Missouri Police said a call came in regarding a shooting at 4:20 a.m. Sunday morning.
At the scene, one victim was located and transported to an area hospital.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
