Legislation introduced for minimum wage hike in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans could see a minimum wage of $16 per hour by 2027.

Kansas Senator Ethan Corson (D-Overland Park) introduced Senate Bill 70 - the Making Work Pay Act - on Thursday, Jan. 19. It would increase the state’s minimum wage.

The bill proposes gradual increases to the minimum wage between 2024 and 2027. Currently, the state’s minimum wage is set at $7.25 and hasn’t increased in 13 years. The increase would start at $10 in 2024 and would cease at $16 in 2027.

For those that receive tips, the legislation would increase the $2.13 minimum wage to $3.25 in 2024

On Friday, the bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Commerce.

The minimum wage in Kansas hasn’t been raised since it went from $6.55 to $7.25 in 2010.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.