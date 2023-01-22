FORECAST: Expect wet roads Sunday, snow to melt from grassy surfaces

Temperatures dropped just enough overnight for a few hours of wet snow to fall in the metro, and stick on grassy surfaces. Roadways this morning are just fine. A slushy spot or two will be possible, with the more snow-covered roads staying across far northeast Kansas and northern Missouri. We have developed a bit of dense fog out there, so allow a few extra minutes if you have to get out early. Any snow on your cars will be heavy and wet. Our latest system is far to the east, but we should still hold on to cloud coverage during the day. Afternoon highs will be hovering in the mid-30s, so expect some of the snow to melt. Roadways could stay wet even into the afternoon.

Winds stay light which will be a nice touch. Monday stays dry and we will add just a few degrees, with highs closer to 40 degrees. Our next storm system skirts the area late Tuesday into early Wednesday. With temperatures cool enough, a bit of wet snow will be possible again, but right now totals looks to only stay on the minor side, with a better chance at measurable snow stay across southern Missouri. We added a Weather Alert to early Wednesday morning, just in case snow sticks to area roadways. We have a rather cool stretch of weather on the way. A brief stint of warmer air will return Friday into Saturday, before the start of next week looks to return to the colder.

