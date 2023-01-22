Aging & Style
Bengals defeat the Bills, meaning 5th straight AFC title game in Kansas City

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks on the field between plays against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter of an NFL division round football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)(Joshua Bessex | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the fifth straight year, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the AFC Championship game.

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills 27-10, setting up an AFC Championship Game rematch between the Chiefs and Bengals.

The game will kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium at 5:30 p.m. next Sunday on KCTV5 News.

Had the Bills won the game, the Chiefs would have played Buffalo in Atlanta for the opportunity to play in the Super Bowl.

