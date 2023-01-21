Two Nebraska women injured in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two Nebraska women were injured in a crash in Cass County Friday afternoon.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports indicate that the women from Grand Island, Nebraska, were injured driving on southbound Highway 49 at the 165 mile marker. According to crash reports, the incident occurred when a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder attempted to make a lane change and struck the side of the women’s 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

After being struck, the Nissan lost control and the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway before travelling over and off the right side of the road and overturning into the ditch at around 2:15 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The 75-year-old driver of the Nissan was moderately injured and the 84-year-old passenger was seriously injured. Both women were transported to a local hospital.

The 25-year-old woman from Nevada, Missouri, driving the Chevrolet was uninjured and her car received only minor damage.

Peculiar Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Department officers assisted MSHP Troopers in response.

