Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Two Nebraska women injured in Cass County crash

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two Nebraska women were injured in a crash in Cass County Friday afternoon.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports indicate that the women from Grand Island, Nebraska, were injured driving on southbound Highway 49 at the 165 mile marker. According to crash reports, the incident occurred when a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder attempted to make a lane change and struck the side of the women’s 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

After being struck, the Nissan lost control and the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway before travelling over and off the right side of the road and overturning into the ditch at around 2:15 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The 75-year-old driver of the Nissan was moderately injured and the 84-year-old passenger was seriously injured. Both women were transported to a local hospital.

The 25-year-old woman from Nevada, Missouri, driving the Chevrolet was uninjured and her car received only minor damage.

Peculiar Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Department officers assisted MSHP Troopers in response.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A shooting in the area of Longview Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard left multiple people with...
Shooting after funeral ceremony leaves critically injures one, 2 others wounded
The creatives of Chiefs Kingdom are coming out in full force to capitalize on playoffs!
Paintbrush pro produces Chiefs oil paintings ahead of playoff run
A man who taught at Gardner Edgerton High School has been charged with two counts of sexual...
Former Gardner-Edgerton High School teacher charged with sexual exploitation of a child
A man who taught at Gardner Edgerton High School has been charged with two counts of sexual...
Former Gardner-Edgerton High School teacher charged with sexual exploitation of a child