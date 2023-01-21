FORECAST: Wintery mess continues on Saturday evening, higher snow totals north of the metro

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Our wintry mess continues through Saturday evening. Temperatures eventually cool enough for a transition to mostly wet snow across the area.

The higher totals will remain across far northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Depending on when exactly our temperatures fall below freezing, we could see minor accumulations in the metro. I am not expecting more than a dusting, mainly on grassy surfaces, with a few slick spots on area roadways.

This system moves to our east early Sunday morning, but a lingering snow shower will be possible before 7 AM.

Winds stay out of the northwest only 5 to 10 mph on Sunday, but this keeps us on the cooler side again with highs only in the mid 30s. Expect a good deal of cloud coverage to stick around.

Monday stays dry and we will add just a few degrees, with highs closer to 40 degrees. Our next storm system skirts the area late Tuesday into early Wednesday. With temperatures cool enough, a bit of wet snow will be possible again, but right now totals looks to only stay on the minor side again, with a better chance at measurable snow stay across southern Missouri. The overall trend is to keep us slightly cooler or just at average for this time of year over the next 10 days.

