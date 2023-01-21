FORECAST: Light wind throughout Saturday, wintry mix to develop across the metro

Low pressure that we have been tracking from the Southwest has now made its way into the central plains. Heavy clouds build around our morning with temperatures dropping to the upper 20s before sunrise. Luckily, the wind will be light today ranging between five and 10 mph at most into the afternoon. As we approach lunchtime, shower activity will begin to develop across the Metro, with a wintry mix, more likely toward northern counties. During this time, counties north of Platte county will be under winter weather advisories until 6 AM Sunday.

Cold wet weather will then broaden across the metro throughout the time of the game. High temperatures are expected to peak in the upper 30s around, kick-off and will slowly drop into the early evening. by the end of the fourth quarter, or between 6 and 7 p.m., wintry mix of rain and snow is expected throughout the metro. By 9 or 10 p.m., our wintry mix is expected to transition to just snowfall.

1 inch is expected to be common throughout the metro, but our northern counties under winter weather advisories may receive up to 3-plus inches. We will take a break from snow and low-pressure systems through the start of next week, but a secondary low pressure will develop out of New Mexico and interact with the Missouri river valley by Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Snow, shower activity will be much more common rather than a wintry mix during this time frame. 1 to 3 inches of accumulation is showing up in our forecast models. However, we do anticipate these values to change through now to then. Once that system passes, temperatures will fall below average by several degrees. Expect the weekend within the upper 30s to the lower 30s.

