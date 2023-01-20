Sporting KC announces matchups for Leagues Cup 2023 Group Stage

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Sporting Kansas City was given some clarity on its 2023 schedule on Friday, as groups were announced for the inaugural edition of the Leagues Cup 2023.

Sporting KC was placed in Group 3 of the Central Region along with 12-time LIGA MX champions Chivas Guadalajara and FC Cincinnati.

The Leagues Cup 2023, put on by Concacaf, will feature all 47 clubs from LIGA MX and MLS in a World Cup-style tournament from July 21 to Aug. 19. The champion, as well as the second and third-place finishers, will qualify for the Concacaf Champions League.

The 15 groups for the inaugural Leagues Cup were announced Friday. (MLS Communications)

Sporting will host Chivas Guadalajara at Children’s Mercy Park this summer. SKC forward Alan Pulido came to Kansas City after playing for the Mexican club for four years.

Along with hosting Chivas Guadalajara, Sporting will travel to FC Cincinnati for the club’s third matchup with the upstart MLS club and first at the $250-million TQL Stadium. Sporting has never lost to FC Cincinnati.

MLS and LIGA MX will pause their league seasons each summer and all 47 first-division clubs in the United States, Mexico and Canada will compete in the tournament.

