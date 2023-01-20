Aging & Style
Shooting at Elite Funeral Home leaves three people injured

(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in the area of Longview Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard left multiple people with injuries.

According to Kansas City Missouri Police, at least three people were shot and one person had suffered critical injuries.

Police said a call came in regarding a shooting at 11:39 a.m. Friday morning.

The shooting occurred at Elite Funeral Home.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update the story when more information becomes available.

