Red milk to return if Chiefs win Saturday against Jacksonville

Shatto Milk Company will release their popular red velvet milk if the Chiefs defeat the Jaguars...
Shatto Milk Company will release their popular red velvet milk if the Chiefs defeat the Jaguars this weekend.(Shatto Milk Company)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you’re craving some red velvet milk, you better hope the Kansas City Chiefs win on Saturday.

Shatto Milk Company announced Friday that their popular red velvet milk will return if the Chiefs defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars during Saturday’s AFC Divisional playoff round.

In addition to the red milk release, specialty apparel including “Mahomes Dairy Cow” and “Coach Reid Dairy Cow” items are available for purchase throughout the playoffs at their farm store in Osborn, Missouri, or via Shatto Home Delivery.

The Chiefs are 8.5-point favorites against the Jaguars according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Kansas City is also the favorite to win the AFC and the Super Bowl.

If Kansas City wins, the red milk will make it to stores on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

