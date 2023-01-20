Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Pet of the Day: Willie

Willie.
Willie.(Submitted to KCTV5 News by Melissa's Second Chances)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Willie is a 5-year-old purebred Rottweiler who was abandoned at his home.

Being the amazing guardian breed that he is, he wouldn’t leave their front porch.

He’s completely house trained, great in a massive kennel and good with other (female) dogs with proper introductions. It seems he prefers his doggo friends to be female.

He LOVES toys, balls and fetching.

Willie takes a little time to “square up the man in the household” but, if they’re good peeps, he’s a mushy marshmallow of a canine.

He’s a good boy looking for a forever family of his own!

To learn more, visit mscrescue.org.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

LulaBelle and Talia are a sweet bonded pair, currently in a foster home that are as sweet as...
Pets of the Day: LulaBelle and Talia
Floki.
Pet of the Day: Floki
Bug is a 6-and-1/2-year-old terrier mix who has been at Great Plains SPCA for 610 days.
Pet of the Day: Bug
Dino is a 2 ½-year-old Pit Bull/Boxer mix.
Pet of the Day: Dino