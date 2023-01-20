Pet of the Day: Willie

Willie is a 5-year-old purebred Rottweiler who was abandoned at his home.

Being the amazing guardian breed that he is, he wouldn’t leave their front porch.

He’s completely house trained, great in a massive kennel and good with other (female) dogs with proper introductions. It seems he prefers his doggo friends to be female.

He LOVES toys, balls and fetching.

Willie takes a little time to “square up the man in the household” but, if they’re good peeps, he’s a mushy marshmallow of a canine.

He’s a good boy looking for a forever family of his own!

To learn more, visit mscrescue.org.

