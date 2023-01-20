Paola woman ordered to pay nearly restitution for mistreatment of elder person, insurance fraud

PAOLA, Kan. (KCTV) - A Paola woman has been ordered to pay nearly $18,000 in restitution after being convicted on charges of mistreatment of an elder person and insurance fraud.

The order was announced Friday by Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach.

Nanci M. Rowlett, 47, was sentenced Thursday in Miami County District Court with two felony counts. One is for mistreatment of an elder person and one is for committing a fraudulent insurance act.

A district judge ordered that Rowlett must pay $10,100 to Colonial Life and Accident Insurance Company and another $7,572.52 to individual victims. She was also sentenced to 24 months of probation and 12 months of post-release supervision.

