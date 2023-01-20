Paintbrush pro produces Chiefs oil paintings ahead of playoff run

RAYMORE, Mo. (KCTV) - The creatives of Chiefs Kingdom are coming out in full force to capitalize on playoffs!

From the treats on your gameday platters to the art on your walls at watch parties.

Aaron Norris is a pro with the paintbrush. He’s been making oil-based masterpieces for 20 years and takes orders worldwide.

When the Kansas City Royals won the World Series in 2015, and the Chiefs followed it up with a Super Bowl win in 2020, Kansas City sports became the focus of his artwork.

And this time of year, he’s painting the town red.

“As we get into the playoffs and the AFC championship and the Super Bowl it lights up and I’m booked,” Norris told KCTV5.

He is completely booked up on custom paintings through July but he does have a handful of completed ones available for purchase right now through his website: https://www.aaronnorrisstudio.com/

