Overland Park woman sentenced for bank fraud

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An Overland Park woman was sentenced Friday to 33 months in prison for bank fraud.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced that a review of Stephanie Stites, 52, of Overland Park, found that she’d embezzled more than $712,000 from Norbrook Inc. by creating two fake companies and manipulating invoices.

The DOJ said in 2020 Norbrook noticed accounting discrepancies. When confronted, Stites admitted to making approximately $72,000 in unauthorized charges on the company’s credit card.

In her plea agreement, Stites indicated that she spent the stolen money to pay for personal expenses such as home and vehicle expenses, travel, hotels, real estate and other disbursements.

Stites was sentenced to 33 months in prison by a federal judge. When that sentence is complete, she’ll have four years of supervised release and be ordered to pay $712,890.27 in restitution to the victim company.

