Olathe elementary school named National ESEA Distinguished School

Olathe, Kan. (KCTV) - The National Association of Elementary and Secondary Education Act State Program Administrators (NAESPA) announced Friday that Westview Elementary School has been named a National ESEA Distinguished School.

The award goes to one of 100 Title I schools throughout the country to be nationally recognized for exceptional student achievement in 2022.

“We are so proud of Westview Elementary School students, staff, families and community partners for this outstanding achievement,” Olathe Public Schools superintendent Dr. Brent Yeager said. “Our Westview Elementary educators go above and beyond every day to ensure that their students are prepared for their future through collaboration and individualization with specific outcome goals.”

The National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program publicly recognizes qualifying federally funded schools for the outstanding academic accomplishments of their students. The program makes an attempt to promote the efforts of schools around the country to significantly improve their students.

“There is an incredible sense of a shared investment not only in the success of our students but also in each other by helping each other grow and improve,” Westview Elementary principal Cindy Kapeller said.

