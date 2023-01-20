Now Playing: ‘Severance’ Season 1 plus a chat with Adam Scott

Most people want to create a separation from their job and personal life. Sci-Fi thriller ‘Severance’ follows a mid-level executive at a biotech corporation who is part of an experimental batch of “severed” employees who get their memories compartmentalized between their work and personal lives. Actor Adam Scott joins Bill and Lonita to talk about filming the show and working with actors he idolizes. You can catch Bill, Grace, and Lonita every Friday reviewing the newest movies and TV shows.

