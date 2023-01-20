Meet Dr. Amy Patel, the Chiefs’ nominee for NFL Fan of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Chillicothe, Missouri, native needs your votes to be named the NFL Fan of the Year.

Dr. Amy Patel is a breast imaging specialist, medical director of the Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital in Missouri and an assistant professor at UMKC. She’s also the Chiefs’ nominee for the league’s top fan award this season.

The Chiefs honored Patel with the Lamar Hunt Legacy seat in their home opener against the Chargers. That’s when she said Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell approached her at a team tailgate to tell her the news.

She’s competing against 31 other nominees across the league, all of whom will be at the Super Bowl Feb. 12.

“It would mean a lot,” Dr. Patel said. “Not only does it recognize my love of this team, but just my community impact and what we’re trying to do for the Kingdom. We have so many patients that come in and they’re wearing Chiefs masks or they’re wearing Chiefs gear. It’s so special to be able to serve the Kingdom as well.”

After attending Harvard, Dr. Patel moved back to the Chiefs Kingdom in 2018. Her mission is to help women achieve equitable breast care access, especially in rural areas like her hometown.

“The Chiefs have never won fan of the year,” she said. “We’ve never had a fan of the year. I’m really trying hard to win this for the Kingdom. This is not about me. I wanna win this for everybody because we are the best fans. We’re the best fans not just in the NFL, I feel like out of all sporting teams. We have the most passionate love for our team. So I’d really appreciate your vote.”

Voting is open through Feb. 8. You can vote for her here.

