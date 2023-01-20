Mayor Lucas wagers LC’s BBQ with Jacksonville mayor over Saturday’s game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As is traditional with politicians when their professional teams square off for a big sporting event, a friendly wager offering the best of their local cuisine.

Of course, Mayor Quinton Lucas was going to select barbeque as his food of choice, and this time around he chose LC’s.

The mayor sat in front of a mixed plate at the well-known BBQ joint, responding to the challenge from Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry.

See their exchange below:

We are all in for the @Jaguars & thanks to @ManifestSpirits @WickedBarley and @minibardonuts I have the perfect wager for @QuintonLucasKC. Everyone loves a good bet between mayors, right? As we discussed, it is now officially a bet! What is KC's offer? And don't forget... #IWATJ pic.twitter.com/pdBXdReyrf — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) January 19, 2023

Challenge accepted, Mayor Curry.



We’re betting what we do best, barbecue, from one of Kansas City’s best, L.C.’s Bar-BQ.



We’ll see you in Kansas City tomorrow. Go Chiefs! https://t.co/3bBqOJxta8 pic.twitter.com/rgcdVBUiJ1 — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) January 20, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.