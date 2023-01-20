Mayor Lucas wagers LC’s BBQ with Jacksonville mayor over Saturday’s game
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As is traditional with politicians when their professional teams square off for a big sporting event, a friendly wager offering the best of their local cuisine.
Of course, Mayor Quinton Lucas was going to select barbeque as his food of choice, and this time around he chose LC’s.
The mayor sat in front of a mixed plate at the well-known BBQ joint, responding to the challenge from Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry.
See their exchange below:
