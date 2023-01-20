Aging & Style
Man suffers serious injuries in Lafayette County crash

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash in Lafayette County left a 34-year-old man with serious injuries.

The crash happened Friday morning at 3 a.m. when Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers reported a crash on Route TT east of Nivens Road.

The man from Oak Grove, Missouri, crashed when his 2002 Honda Accord crossed the center of the roadway and traveled off the left side before hitting an embankment.

MSHP crash reports said the man was not wearing a seatbelt and was headed eastbound at the time of the crash.

The Oak Grove Police Department, Jackson County Sheriffs’ Department and Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash.

