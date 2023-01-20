Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Man charged with 2 counts of sexual exploitation of a child in Johnson County

Nicholas Grey Prutsman.
Nicholas Grey Prutsman.(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man who taught at Gardner Edgerton High School has been charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child in Johnson County, Kansas.

Each count Nicholas Grey Prutsman is facing alleges the crimes involved an individual under the age of 18 and took place “on or about the 10th through 11th of December, 2022.”

Court records list Prutsman’s employment history as being teacher at the high school. However, the most recent employment history entry put into the court system was “unemployed.”

The district has reportedly sent a message to district families, stating that the district acted immediately to remove Prutsman from the campus after the district was notified by police of the allegations against him.

A check of the district’s website shows that Prutsman’s teacher profile page has been removed.

An old article on the district’s website states he was an automotive technology instructor. According to that article, he was selected as one of the district’s “Great Employees Serving the District” in October of 2021.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Chiefs are headed to Deutschland! On Thursday, the team announced on Twitter that they will...
Excitement grows for Kansas City Chiefs to play in Germany this fall
A man has been taken into custody following a police pursuit on Thursday evening that started...
1 in custody after pursuit starts in KCMO, ends in Independence
KCPS administration witnessed what took place and decided not to play or reschedule the game.
Paseo Academy cancels basketball game after racial slur by Richmond student
The Chiefs are headed to Deutschland! On Thursday, the team announced on Twitter that they will...
Excitement grows for Kansas City Chiefs to play in Germany this fall