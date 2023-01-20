Man charged with 2 counts of sexual exploitation of a child in Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man who taught at Gardner Edgerton High School has been charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child in Johnson County, Kansas.

Each count Nicholas Grey Prutsman is facing alleges the crimes involved an individual under the age of 18 and took place “on or about the 10th through 11th of December, 2022.”

Court records list Prutsman’s employment history as being teacher at the high school. However, the most recent employment history entry put into the court system was “unemployed.”

The district has reportedly sent a message to district families, stating that the district acted immediately to remove Prutsman from the campus after the district was notified by police of the allegations against him.

A check of the district’s website shows that Prutsman’s teacher profile page has been removed.

An old article on the district’s website states he was an automotive technology instructor. According to that article, he was selected as one of the district’s “Great Employees Serving the District” in October of 2021.

