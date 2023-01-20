Man charged in fatal South Kansas City shooting

Aging & Style
A 39-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in a fatal shooting that happened Thursday in...
By Nick Sloan
Jan. 20, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 39-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in a fatal shooting that happened Thursday in South Kansas City.

Donald Crowe, 39, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Court documents state the victim was shot eight times by the defendant, who fled the scene on foot.

Police officers found the victim on the front porch of the home.

