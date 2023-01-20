KU, K-State and Mizzou represented on midseason watch list for Oscar Robertson Trophy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The mid-season watch list for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, one of the honors that distinguish the nation’s best player in college basketball, includes five familiar faces to those in the Sunflower and Show-Me states.

On Thursday, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association, which organizes the Oscar Robertson Trophy, announced the 50-name midseason watch list.

The second-ranked Kansas Jayhawks were represented by fourth-year forward Jalen Wilson and freshman guard Gradey Dick. Wilson is fresh off of a 38-point performance for Kansas during Tuesday night’s loss to Kansas State, while Dick is shooting 45.3 percent from 3-point range in his first season of college basketball.

In the first season under head coach Jerome Tang, Kansas State was also represented with two players on the watch list. Senior guard Markquis Nowell and senior forward Keyontae Johnson each made the list. In games against Quad 1 opponents, Nowell and Johnson are tied for second in points per game, averaging 23 points per contest against the highest level of competition in Division 1.

Not to be outdone by his foes to the west, Missouri forward Kobe Brown was also named to the Oscar Robertson midseason watch list. Brown is averaging 15.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for a Tigers squad that is 14-4 this season.

Kansas will take on TCU on Saturday at 12 p.m. That game will air on KCTV5. The Wildcats are ranked 13th in the nation and will take on Texas Tech on Saturday in Manhattan, while the Tigers take on No. 4 Alabama at 6 p.m. Saturday night.

The full midseason watch list can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.