Kidz Bop concert coming to Starlight Theatre
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The leading music brand for kids, KIDZ BOP announced its brand-new tour KIDZ BOP Never Stop will make a stop in Kansas City.
The tour, featuring today’s biggest hits in a family-friendly show, will travel to 37 cities across the United States and Canada this summer.
On Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, the tour will come to Kansas City for a performance at Starlight Theatre.
Fans can expect to hear songs from the ‘KIDZ BOP 2023′ album.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning on January 27.
For a full list of tour dates and ticket information, visit KIDZBOP.com.
