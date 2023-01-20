Kidz Bop concert coming to Starlight Theatre

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The leading music brand for kids, KIDZ BOP announced its brand-new tour KIDZ BOP Never Stop will make a stop in Kansas City.

The tour, featuring today’s biggest hits in a family-friendly show, will travel to 37 cities across the United States and Canada this summer.

On Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, the tour will come to Kansas City for a performance at Starlight Theatre.

Fans can expect to hear songs from the ‘KIDZ BOP 2023′ album.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning on January 27.

For a full list of tour dates and ticket information, visit KIDZBOP.com.

