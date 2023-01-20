Report: Former four-star quarterback to transfer to Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - Eliah Drinkwitz has added more competition to his quarterback room.

According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Missouri is expected to add Miami (Fl.) transfer Jake Garcia via the transfer portal.

Garcia played two seasons for the Miami Hurricanes after being a consensus four-star recruit on CBS 24/7 Sports’ Composite recruiting rankings. He played in nine games while with the Hurricanes, completing 61.2 percent of his passes for 950 yards and five touchdowns. He also threw four interceptions.

The Tigers will add Garcia to a quarterback room that already includes returning starter Brady Cook and redshirt freshman Sam Horn. With a COVID year of eligibility, Cook still has two years of eligibility remaining.

