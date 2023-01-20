FORECAST: Weather system pushing in for Saturday wintry mix

We had a beautiful winter day across the board with light winds and highs in the lower 40s. The sunshine was a nice touch as well. Temperatures overnight eventually drop into the upper 20s with increasing cloud coverage out ahead of our next storm system.

Saturday starts on a dry note, but by midday, we will watch our next area of low-pressure push in from the west. A lot of eyes are on the Chiefs’ forecast as they take on the Jaguars at 3:30 PM. I think by the afternoon, temperatures should be a few degrees above freezing.

So as this disturbance moves into the metro, a rain/snow mix will be on the table. If you are heading to the Chiefs game, bring lots of layers and have a waterproof layer handy as well. Our temperatures during the game stay in the mid-30s and the wind will be light, so that is a positive. Unfortunately, there will be a chance for this wintry mix during most of the game before a window of mostly snow into the evening as our atmosphere begins to cool a bit.

I do expect roadways to remain mainly wet, however, a few slick spots could be possible for the drive home from the game. If your area sees more snow than rain, minor accumulations will be possible mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. Right now I am not expecting more than an inch locally, with the potential for up to two inches to our north. Because of the potential for higher totals north, a Winter Weather Advisory goes into place for Saturday afternoon and night for far northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

Again, a heavy and wet snow is on the table with warmer temperatures in play. By early Sunday morning, this disturbance is well off to our east. Sunday looks dry but a bit windy. Temperatures stay pretty chilly over the next week, stay at or just below average for this time of year. We are watching the potential for another storm system to skirt our area by Tuesday into early Wednesday but need to iron out some details with that storm.

