FORECAST: Friday expected to be chilly, fairly cloudy

Northwesterly flow locked us into a much colder pattern on Thursday. Highs only made it into the 30s and there were stronger wind gusts. We will keep a persistent northwest wind into tonight, before it loosens a bit on Friday. Expect lows in the mid 20s, with feels-like temperatures in the teens. Temperatures still stay chilly Friday, with highs again only making it near 40 degrees. We could see a few peeks of sunshine, but clouds increase -- especially later in the day -- out ahead of our next approaching storm system. All eyes are on Saturday’s forecast, as the Chiefs take on the Jaguars at Arrowhead...

The morning looks to begin dry, but a quick-moving area of low pressure will push through during the afternoon and evening. Right now, our temperatures look like they will be right above that freezing mark in the afternoon. That means a wintry mix of precipitation is on the table. It looks like an interval of snow showers will be possible as the evening cools, but totals look to only stay on the minor side right now.

We are still a few days out from this event, but I would start getting some waterproof gear ready to bring with you if you are lucky enough to go to the game. Could be a few slick spots on the commute home from the game. At least our wind does not look overly strong.

The second half of the weekend, and really most of next week, stays in the 30s. That is chilly but seasonable for this time of year.

