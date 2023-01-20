FORECAST: Chilly Friday, with snow coming this weekend

High pressure begins to rebuild throughout the Central Plains on Friday afternoon. Mostly-cloudy skies will start us off, but soon partly-sunny conditions will take over. This high-pressure system will be rather weak and quickly move across the region, only lasting into the early evening tonight. Afternoon highs will likely increase to the lower 40s, with wind mainly from the northwest between 5 and 10 mph. During this more seasonally sunny day, low pressure rebuilds out west within the four corners and begins shifting into the Central Plains.

Saturday morning, heavy clouds return and temperatures will hover into the middle 20s. By late morning, a rain and snow mix is possible, though isolated at first. Once we move to tailgating hours for the afternoon Chiefs/Jaguars playoff game---between noon and 3 p.m.---the wintry mix will be more widespread and last though the game, with a better opportunity for snow showers around 4th quarter. Saturday afternoon highs are expected to touch the upper 30s. Accumulation forecasts are still updating, but it is possible at this time for the metro to receive around an inch of snow.

This system is expected to move out by Sunday early morning, but will keep clouds in the area and temperatures near seasonal within the upper 30s and low 40s. By next Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, another low from the southwest Central Plains will lift north and provide the southern half of the viewing area, up to the metro, another opportunity for a wintry mix. Once that system exits, temps fall to the low and middle 30s for afternoon highs.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.