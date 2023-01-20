Chiefs vs. Jags: Game Time, What’s Allowed, Fan Voting, BBQ

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s Chiefs and Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs with the season on the line.

We’ve got you covered on what to know if you’re tailgating or heading to the game, along with some BBQ recommendations, Fan of the Year voting and more.

Saturday Gametime:

National Anthem: 3:27 p.m.

Will Shields Bangs The Drum: 3:31 p.m.

Kickoff: 3:32 p.m.

Injury report:

WR Mecole Hardman: Out (Pelvis)

Heading to the game?:

Allowed:

Clear plastic bags (12 x 6 x 12 or smaller)

Blankets without zippers

Handwarmers

Certain portable chargers

Not allowed:

Portable heaters

Floor mats

Cushions with zippers

Fan of the Year voting:

A local doctor is up for NFL Fan of the Year, and she needs your votes, Chiefs Kingdom!

Dr. Amy Patel is the Chiefs’ nominee for the award. She’s the medical director of the Breast Cancer Center at Liberty Hospital, and an assistant professor at University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Fans have until Feb. 8 at midnight to go online and vote for her for NFL Fan of the Year. You can click here to vote.

The Chiefs honored Patel with the Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat in their home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, after her husband nominated her. That’s when she says Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell approached her at a team tailgate to tell her the news.

BBQ/Tailgating:

