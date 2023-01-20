Chiefs, Bills fans have purchased more than 50k tickets for potential matchup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Before their AFC Divisional games have even kicked off, Chiefs and Bills season ticket holders are preparing for next weekend.

The NFL announced Friday morning the fanbases have combined for more than 50,000 tickets sold for the neutral AFC Championship Game, should Kansas City and Buffalo advance. The plan allows fans to sit on their team’s side of the field.

The NFL decided the potential matchup would take place on Jan. 29 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons.

If the AFC Championship Game is not held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, meaning any other matchup besides Chiefs-Bills, tickets purchased as part of the presale for Atlanta would automatically be refunded in full to the original method of payment.

NFL clubs came up with a resolution that resulted in the neutral-site playoff game in the event that two teams would meet in the AFC Championship Game with a difference in games played and a win-loss record disparity of less than one game. A disparity in games between the Chiefs and Bills exists because of the cancellation of the regular season contest between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest early in the first quarter of the game.

Arrowhead Stadium is 794 miles away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Highmark Stadium in Buffalo is 886 miles away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Flights from Kansas City and Buffalo to Atlanta are both roughly two hours in length.

The AFC Championship game will kick off Sunday, Jan. 29 at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.