Buckner police investigate home invasion, look for suspect

BUCKNER, Mo. (KCTV) - The Buckner Police Department is trying to locate a suspect following a home invasion in which firearms and a pickup truck were stolen.

They say that a home in the 300 block of Hazel Ave. was broken into between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Firearms were stolen, as was a white 2010 Chevrolet Silverado with four doors and four-wheel drive. The Missouri license plate on the stolen truck was “1KD S73.”

The suspect, 27-year-old Phillip Tanner Martin, left in the stolen truck but left his personal vehicle at the scene.

He is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds. It appears that he has a tattoo in the middle of his forehead and “XXIII” tattooed on his neck, as well.

He has been known to frequent Greenwood, Raymore, and North Kansas City.

He is believe to be armed and dangerous. “DO NOT APPROACH,” the police said.

That being said, the police are asking for the public’s help as they continue their investigation.

They are asking you to call police via 911 if you see either the Martin or the stolen truck.

If you have any tips regarding where Martin is, you are asked to call their office at 816-650-3939.

