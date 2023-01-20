Aging & Style
31-year-old charged with involuntary manslaughter following December crash

Matthew J. Ryan, 31, has been charged with second-degree murder following a crash in December...
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A 31-year-old man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter/DUI, regarding a crash in December 2022.

Overland Park Police said Matthew J. Ryan was charged with second-degree murder involving involuntary manslaughter for a crash that took place on Dec. 10, 2022. It happened on Interstate 435 near Quivira.

The crash killed Karl Wurtenberger.

Ryan’s bond is set at $250,000. His first appearance in District Court was Wednesday, Jan. 18.

