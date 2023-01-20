1 in custody after pursuit starts in KCMO, ends in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been taken into custody following a police pursuit on Thursday evening that started in KCMO and ended in Independence.

The chase started in Kansas City, Missouri, near NE Vivion Road and Chelsea Avenue after police tried to stop a truck for a traffic violation.

The truck hit a patrol car at least once.

Ultimately, it seems the truck got stuck in a ravine near an apartment building in the area of S. Sterling Avenue and E. Sheley Road in Independence.

The Independence Police Department shared information on Facebook about what happened after the pursuit reached their city.

They said the KCPD asked them to assist at 5:17 p.m., when the pursuit entered Independence.

They confirm the vehicle in crashed in the area of Sterling and Sheley.

The driver refused to get out, so officers deployed “diversion devices” that make loud bangs as they tried to remove him from the truck.

Officers also used bean bag rounds to help break out the truck’s windows, so they could gain entry.

“There are comments circulating social media that shots were fired,” IPD said. “No gunshots were fired by officers or the occupant of the vehicle.”

The driver was ultimately taken into custody.

The entire incident concluded shortly after 5:30 p.m.

No officers were injured in this incident.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.