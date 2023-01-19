Two Missouri players out against Arkansas due to health and safety protocols

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Tigers will be without two players for Wednesday night’s game against No. 25 Arkansas.

Junior forward Noah Carter and junior center Mabor Majak will miss the game against the Razorbacks due to health and safety protocols, the school announced.

Carter has played in all 17 games for the Tigers this season, averaging 10.7 points ad 4.7 rebounds per game. Majak has played just four games for Missouri.

The game between Missouri and Arkansas tips off at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.