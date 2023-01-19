Aging & Style
Two Missouri players out against Arkansas due to health and safety protocols

Missouri's Noah Carter, left, celebrates a called foul with teammate Sean East II, center, in...
Missouri's Noah Carter, left, celebrates a called foul with teammate Sean East II, center, in front of Penn's Jordan Dingle, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 92-85. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Tigers will be without two players for Wednesday night’s game against No. 25 Arkansas.

Junior forward Noah Carter and junior center Mabor Majak will miss the game against the Razorbacks due to health and safety protocols, the school announced.

Carter has played in all 17 games for the Tigers this season, averaging 10.7 points ad 4.7 rebounds per game. Majak has played just four games for Missouri.

The game between Missouri and Arkansas tips off at 8 p.m.

