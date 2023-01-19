Southbound Hwy. 169 traffic to be closed 600 days for Buck O’Neil Bridge project

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Northland drivers who use southbound U.S. Highway 169 will have to arrange for a different route starting in early February.

The Missouri Department of Transportation announced it will completely close southbound traffic for the Buck O’Neil Bridge project from the downtown airport to 5th Street in downtown Kansas City.

The closure begins Feb. 6 and will last until the fall of 2024.

“This more than 600-day closure is part of the construction of the new U.S. 169 Buck O’Neil Bridge and will allow crews to tie the new southbound bridge into the new flyover ramps to Interstate 35,” MoDOT stated. “Traffic control for this work will require various lane closures beginning overnight on Saturday, Feb. 4. Motorists can expect southbound U.S. 169 to be closed no later than rush hour on Monday morning, Feb. 6...All work is weather permitting.”

Northbound traffic on Highway 169 will remain open, and southbound traffic will be detoured to the I-29/I-35 (Christopher Bond Bridge).

Anyone wanting to access the downtown airport will be able to do so at Missouri Route 9. However, that stretch of Rt. 9 is to be open for airport access only and not southbound Highway 169.

The ramps from westbound I-70 to southbound I-35 and from 5th Street to southbound I-35 will be closed until Dec. 2023

The bridge project is expected to be completed in the later portion of 2024.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.