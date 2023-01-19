Sedalia students disciplined after video shows boys shoving teen into toilet

SEDALIA, Mo. (KCTV) - A video circulating on social media appears to show a teenager being attacked by a group of boys, forced into a bathroom stall and dunked in a toilet.

The video surfaced Thursday after the incident and was circulated on social media by students.

The mother of the boy who was forced into the toilet told KCTV5 her son had just eaten lunch with a group of boys. On their way back to class, the group followed her son to the restroom. There, one boy grabbed her son in a headlock. In the video, other students can be heard laughing as the boy hoisted the student into the air and into the bathroom stalls.

KCTV5 agreed to withhold her name to help protect her son’s identity, and to blur the faces of her son and the other boy in the video. Both students are under 18.

“When you watch the video it’s gut-wrenching,” she said. “This isn’t a bathroom brawl. This is a blatant attack.”

She said her son was reluctant to talk about the attack when he came home and had not told school officials about it that day, either. But, the video had been widely shared on Snapchat and other social media the next day. She said her son had continued to be teased and bullied in the following days.

“Schools are pretty harsh on social media,” she said. “Once one student shares it, the entire school has it.”

Dr. Todd Fraley, Superintendent of the Sedalia School District, sent a statement to KCTV5 calling the incident “completely unwarranted, inappropriate, and intolerable.” Fraley said the students involved had been disciplined according to district policies, but that individual disciplinary records were confidential.

Fraley wrote:

“The superintendent’s office was contacted before school hours the following day and informed about the incident. Immediately following, Smith-Cotton High School administration was contacted about the incident. High school administration had received a copy of the incident the previous night and were ready to investigate as soon as the students involved arrived at school. High school administration made the appropriate contact in a timely manner that same morning to the party of concern. The investigation involved the school resource officer, high school administration and support staff. Due process was given to all parties and the parents of all parties were contacted upon completion of the investigation. Students were disciplined according to district policy and the student handbook. A law enforcement referral was also made by the district’s school resource officer. Additionally, the District and Smith-Cotton High School have available counseling and mental health services for all parties.”

The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a student had been referred to juvenile court on fourth-degree assault charges following the incident.

The mother of the student who spoke to KCTV5 said she was disappointed in the district’s discipline of the other students who had been involved, who she said had held the door and cheered on the attack.

“If they’re still walking around school, that’s not punishment enough for us,” she said.

