Scammers attempt to defraud Evergy customers through Cash App

FILE
FILE(Source: Cash App via MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has warned customers that some have reported attempts to defraud them out of their hard-earned money through Cash App.

Electric utility company Evergy says on Thursday, Jan. 19, that scammers have attempted a new tactic to defraud customers of their hard-earned money. It said callers have fraudulently claimed to be employees and have told customers that to avoid a power outage, they need to send money over Cash App immediately.

Evergy indicated that these calls are not from its employees. Customers can identify likely scams in various ways, however, they can also call the Customer Contact Center before they give out any personal information.

In most cases, the company noted that the caller claims to be an Evergy customer service representative to get a credit card or other personal information. They tell the customer a check has bounced or that they have a past-due bill. Imposters will often ask customers to use a pre-paid card for payment.

Evergy said it will never ask a customer to buy a pre-paid card to pay for service. For past-due accounts, it said calls to request payment are never made on the same day as the disconnection.

If customers cannot verify they are speaking with an official employee, Evergy said they should not give out any personal information. It wants customers to know how to identify representatives. It said employees will carry employee identification to service appointments while driving and while wearing any branded clothing. It does not perform door-to-door sales and employees rarely enter a customer’s home.

As a reminder, the company said it will never ask customers to make payments with a pre-paid, gift card or any form of cryptocurrency or third-party digital payment application.

