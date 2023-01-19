Aging & Style
Report: Royals signing veteran reliever Aroldis Chapman

New York Yankees' Aroldis Chapman delivers a pitch during the ninth inning of a baseball game...
New York Yankees' Aroldis Chapman delivers a pitch during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in New York. The Yankees won 4-1. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Seven-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman is headed to the Kansas City Royals, according to a report.

MLB Network Insider Mark Feinsand first reported the news Thursday afternoon that the 34-year-old left-handed closer would sign with the Royals.

Chapman has pitched for four Major Leagues teams in his career, including the Chicago Cubs for whom he won a World Series in 2016.

He most recently pitched for the New York Yankees, but struggled in 2022 and was left off their postseason roster.

Chapman has earned 315 saves in his career.

His one-year deal is worth $3.75 million, plus performance incentives, Feinsand reported.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

