KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - LulaBelle is 8 (black and white) and Talia is 11 (tan and white).

They are a sweet bonded pair, currently in a foster home that are as sweet as can be.

They are still both very active, but also love to snuggle on the couch. These girls exemplify “two is better than one” - double kisses, double tail wags, and double love!

