Paseo Academy cancels basketball game after racial slur by Richmond student

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A racial slur from a Richmond High School student directed at the Paseo Academy boys basketball team caused the matchup between the two schools Tuesday evening to be canceled.

Kansas City Public Schools relayed that the incident took place as the Paseo team was preparing to exit their bus prior to the game. “They were faced with racist and derogatory comments from a Richmond student.”

KCPS administration witnessed what took place and decided not to play or reschedule the game.

“Racist slurs or epithets are unacceptable and should always be met with a swift and corrective response,” the school district stated. “While I’m saddened by this incident, I am proud of the way our student-scholars handled themselves. To help students affected by this traumatic event, our trauma-informed staff are present at Paseo and available for any student or staff member needing emotional support.”

Richmond High School stated its school administration is investigating the incident.

The school released the following statement:

Richmond High School faculty and staff do not condone any form of racism. Our diverse student body and community believe that harmony and respect start with each of us. This type of language has no place in our school or our community. Please do not measure the character of our students or school through this one action. Young people make mistakes - as do we all. Our daily choices can either build or undermine unity. It is important that we learn from these mistakes and let lessons learned shape our character. This incident demonstrates our need to continue our efforts to foster an inclusive and safe environment. We recognize work remains in this area and pledge to dedicate resources, staff, and training to foster an environment that promotes the safety and welfare of our entire school community. Our sincerest apologies to the players, families, coaches, and the Paseo Academy community.

This is the first year Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Art is playing sports since 2007.

