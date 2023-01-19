Paseo Academy cancels basketball game after racial slur by Richmond student

Aging & Style
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A racial slur from a Richmond High School student directed at the Paseo Academy boys basketball team caused the matchup between the two schools Tuesday evening to be canceled.

Kansas City Public Schools relayed that the incident took place as the Paseo team was preparing to exit their bus prior to the game. “They were faced with racist and derogatory comments from a Richmond student.”

KCPS administration witnessed what took place and decided not to play or reschedule the game.

“Racist slurs or epithets are unacceptable and should always be met with a swift and corrective response,” the school district stated. “While I’m saddened by this incident, I am proud of the way our student-scholars handled themselves. To help students affected by this traumatic event, our trauma-informed staff are present at Paseo and available for any student or staff member needing emotional support.”

Richmond High School stated its school administration is investigating the incident.

The school released the following statement:

This is the first year Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Art is playing sports since 2007.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

