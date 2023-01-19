Aging & Style
Mann welcomed to new committee, again graces Ag. committee

Rep. Tracey Mann
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Representative Tracey Mann has been welcomed to a new committee and will again grace the House’s Agriculture Committee.

U.S. Congressman Tracey Mann (R-KS) announced on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that he has again been chosen to serve on the House Agriculture Committee for a second term in the 118th Congress.

“I serve in Congress to advocate for agriculture and our Kansas conservative values,” said Rep. Mann. “As a farm kid and fifth-generation Kansan, I am humbled to continue representing Big First farmers, ranchers, feedlot managers, nutritionists, ethanol producers, ag lenders, and agribusiness owners on the House Agriculture Committee. I recognize that the responsibility for the well-crafted farm and food policy in advance of the reauthorization of the Farm Bill is more important now than ever, and I am committed to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work on behalf of those who feed, fuel, and clothe the world.”

Mann said he has prioritized the protection and strength of crop insurance, promoting trade and stopping regulator overreach. He also was chosen to serve on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee this year.

“I am honored to serve on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee,” Mann said. “It is vitally important that the Big First has representation on the House Agriculture and House Transportation and Infrastructure committees. The Big First has 83,000 miles of road, seven commercial airports, and more than 4,000 miles of railroad track. We rely on this system to get to work, take our kids to school, and deliver food, fuel, and fiber to the rest of the world. America needs a tailored, well-maintained, fiscally responsible infrastructure network to support economic activity, strengthen our supply chain, and remain a global power.”

Mann noted that the new committee’s jurisdiction includes transportation, commercial s pace transportation, federal management of emergencies, flood control and more.

