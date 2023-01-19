LaTurner again named to House Oversight, Accountability Committee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the 118th Congress, U.S. Representative Jake LaTurner has again be named to the House Oversight and Accountability Committee.

On Wednesday, Jan. 19, U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) announced that he was chosen by the House GOP Steering Committee to remain on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee for the 118th Congress. This will be in addition to his role on the Appropriations Committee.

“I am honored to continue serving on the House Oversight Committee under the leadership of Chairman James Comer. For the past two years, I saw first-hand how Democrats failed in their duty to conduct proper oversight of the Biden administration,” said Rep. LaTurner. “My colleagues and I are laser-focused on returning the Oversight Committee to its primary duty of rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse in the federal government and using every tool in the toolbox to deliver accountability for the American people.”

LaTurner noted that the House Oversight and Accountability Committee is tasked to ensure the efficiency, efficacy and accountability of the federal government and all its agencies. In this session, he said the committee will work to provide a check and balance on the role and power of the White House and a voice to the people it serves.

