Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

LaTurner again named to House Oversight, Accountability Committee

FILE - Jake LaTurner (Submitted)
FILE - Jake LaTurner (Submitted)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the 118th Congress, U.S. Representative Jake LaTurner has again be named to the House Oversight and Accountability Committee.

On Wednesday, Jan. 19, U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) announced that he was chosen by the House GOP Steering Committee to remain on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee for the 118th Congress. This will be in addition to his role on the Appropriations Committee.

“I am honored to continue serving on the House Oversight Committee under the leadership of Chairman James Comer. For the past two years, I saw first-hand how Democrats failed in their duty to conduct proper oversight of the Biden administration,” said Rep. LaTurner. “My colleagues and I are laser-focused on returning the Oversight Committee to its primary duty of rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse in the federal government and using every tool in the toolbox to deliver accountability for the American people.”

LaTurner noted that the House Oversight and Accountability Committee is tasked to ensure the efficiency, efficacy and accountability of the federal government and all its agencies. In this session, he said the committee will work to provide a check and balance on the role and power of the White House and a voice to the people it serves.

To see the agenda for Republicans on the House Oversight Committee, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Republicans flex their new House majority as they appoint new chairs of committees
Republicans flex their new House majority with new committee chairs
Current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-CA, is the frontrunner to become the next speaker of...
How the U.S. will pick its next House speaker
Congress fails to act on bill to help Afghan refugees
Afghan refugees left in limbo as Congress fails to act on bill
Pelosi will step away from her leadership role next year
“Diversity is necessary at the table”: Nancy Pelosi’s last official acts
Third in line to the Presidency & the Senate’s most senior member prepares to retire
Nation’s most senior Senator delivers farewell speech