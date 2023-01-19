Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Kansas City police investigate shooting in Ruskin Heights neighborhood

Generic.
Generic.(Eric Smith/KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown and David Pinter
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday morning.

It took place just after 10:30 a.m. near a residence on E. 108th Terrace, just west of Manchester Avenue.

That is the Ruskin Heights area of the city. The neighborhood is several blocks east of Blue Ridge Boulevard.

The shooting left one man with life-threatening injuries. He has been hospitalized for treatment of his critical injuries.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

The police department is working to learn what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that can assist the authorities in their investigation, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic.
Mission police take 1 into custody following standoff
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced it will completely close southbound traffic...
Southbound Hwy. 169 traffic to be closed 600 days for Buck O’Neil Bridge project
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in...
Lawsuit challenges Missouri law that bans abortions except for medical emergencies
FILE — A game between Richmond and Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts was canceled...
Paseo Academy cancels basketball game after racial slur by Richmond student