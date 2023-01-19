Kansas City police investigate shooting in Ruskin Heights neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday morning.

It took place just after 10:30 a.m. near a residence on E. 108th Terrace, just west of Manchester Avenue.

That is the Ruskin Heights area of the city. The neighborhood is several blocks east of Blue Ridge Boulevard.

The shooting left one man with life-threatening injuries. He has been hospitalized for treatment of his critical injuries.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

The police department is working to learn what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that can assist the authorities in their investigation, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

