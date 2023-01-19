Aging & Style
Is now a good time for a fresh look at your finances?

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Financial expert Jonathan McCoy sits down with Bill for investment advice and ways to determine if your financial advisor is working for you. Tune into KCTV5 every Thursday at 9am for investment advice from Market Advisory Group & submit your investment questions at www.AskOurAdvisor.com. Your question may be answered on air. Sponsored by Market Advisory Group.

